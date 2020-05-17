RCAF Snowbirds Aircraft Crashes Into House In B.C.

A member of Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds air demonstration team ejected from his CT-114 Tutor jet seconds before the aircraft crashed into the yard of a house near the airport in Kamloops, British Columbia late Sunday morning. Witnesses said the aircraft was one of two that took off together. The aircraft reportedly pitched up sharply before entering a spin that ended in a residential area in the city of about 100,000 in southern B.C. The pilot reportedly landed on the roof of a neighboring house. Two elderly occupants of the house were reportedly uninjured. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt. The house was destroyed. Weather was reported as partly cloudy with scattered showers.

The Snowbirds were embarking on the final leg of their Operation Inspiration crosscountry tour paying tribute to front line and essential workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The team had performed over Kamloops on Saturday and were due to travel to Kelowna, about 100 miles southeast for flypasts there and in neighboring cities but low ceilings and rain prompted a change of plans. The team was instead headed to Comox, a Canadian Forces Base on Vancouver Island, about 200 miles west, when the plane crashed. It’s the second crash of a Snowbirds aircraft in less than a year. Last October, during warm-up for the Atlanta Air Show, a Tutor jet suffered an in-flight mechanical issue and the pilot safely ejected with the aircraft crashing in an unpopulated area.