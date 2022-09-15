Raytheon Awarded WAAS Upgrade Contract

The FAA has awarded Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) a contract to provide upgrades to the agency’s Wide-Area Augmentation System (WAAS) space-based precision navigation aid. The 10-year indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract has a maximum value of $375 million. Work currently ordered includes technical refresh and dual frequency operation (DFO) upgrades valued at $215 million.

“There is no margin for error during take-off, flight or landing,” said RI&S surveillance and network systems president Denis Donohue. “Our modernization effort for WAAS will improve system robustness during ionospheric events and ensure safety-of-life requirements continue to be met.”

According to RI&S, contract work will focus on delivering improved processing, system security and network architecture. It will also cover adding dual frequency service, which the company says will “enable increased system accuracy, integrity, and availability when subject to ionospheric perturbations, including solar storms.” Raytheon noted that it has been the prime development contractor for WAAS since 1996.