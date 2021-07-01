Raytheon Awarded Contract To Continue STARS Support

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has been awarded a contract to continue systems integration, upkeep and enhancement work on the FAA’s Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS). The 5-year contract, which is part of a larger 10-year indefinite delivery indefinite quantity award, is valued at $223 million. According to RI&S, the deal will cover “technology refresh, deployment of future applications and necessary enhancements and sustainment of STARS.”

“RI&S will provide operational support and sustainment of the 700-plus operational STARS systems worldwide for the FAA and the Department of Defense under the new contract,” said RI&S vice president for communications and airspace management systems Denis Donohue. “This is key to advancing the FAA’s NextGen modernization initiative to help keep our skies and the public safe.”

The STARS platform is a terminal automation system designed to give air traffic controllers the ability to verify spacing, direction, headings, vectors, conflict alerts and weather advisories. As part of the NextGen national airspace system (NAS) modernization plan, Raytheon began development of the system in 2000 in partnership with the FAA and Department of Defense (DoD). STARS is currently deployed at FAA terminal radar approach control (TRACON) facilities, DoD radar approach control facilities and FAA/DoD air traffic control towers across the country.