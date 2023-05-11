Quadruple Amputee Flight Instructor Breaking Barriers, Opening Doors

For student pilots at Tulsa’s Spartan College who suffer the inevitable training setbacks, one of their instructors is an example that challenges can be overcome. CFI Zack Anglin was born without hands and feet (and is classified as a quad amputee) and is one of dozens helping train future pilots at the busy school and he’s unabashedly enthusiastic about setting that “If I can do it…” example. “Now, I can go ahead and be an [advocate] for people, break barriers for other people, and so being able to do that has been just such an amazing privilege,” Anglin told KTUL News.

Anglin grew up breaking barriers and had success as a wrestler in school. When he settled on aviation as a career he tackled the barriers one by one beginning with the FAA. “I had to go to the FAA and apply for a medical, and I was denied many, many times,” Anglin said. “Well, they never heard of a quad-amputee pilot. It’s not a thing, so they’re like this is not possible.” Spartan VP of Flight Operations Beau Schrader, who is Anglin’s instructor said he was skeptical, too but once the practical issues of seat adjustment and even “lengthening” his legs to reach the pedals, training took its course.”After about three to five hours of flying with Zack, you really don’t notice that he’s missing arms or legs. He’s just doing everything that a normal student would do,” Schrader said.

Now that Anglin has his commercial certificate, he’s taken the common first job of instructor and Schrader said the impact on students is obvious. “He’s very, very inspirational. Students see Zack around and, if Zack can do it, we all can do it,” said Schrader.