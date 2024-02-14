Possible Deal For NetJets Pilots

NetJets and its pilots union have reached approval in principle to end a long and acrimonious contract dispute. According to Private Jet Card Comparison, the union issued a social media post confirming the tentative deal late last week. The NetJets Association of Shared Pilots (NJASAP) union said it’s running the deal through its lawyers and should have a tentative agreement ready for membership review by Feb. 19.

Although details of the deal haven’t been released, some have apparently leaked and forum posts by union members show mixed reaction to the proposed deal. The contract dispute has been marked by accusations by both sides of bad faith bargaining and allegedly illegal practises.