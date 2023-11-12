There were no injuries when a Lancair IV-P overran the runway at Aero Country Airport in McKinney, Texas on Saturday and collided with a car on a road adjacent to the airport. Jack Schneider, who was at the airport picking up an aircraft to trailer home, got his cell phone recording just in time to capture the crash sequence. According to WFAA News, the pilot told authorities the prop wouldn’t reverse. The plane is registered to a company in Midland, Texas.