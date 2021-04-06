Piper Board Names Calcagno Acting President and CEO

With the retirement of Simon Caldecott becoming effective last Friday, Piper Aircraft announced yesterday its board of directors had appointed John Calcagno acting President and CEO, effective immediately. Calcagno most recently served as Piper’s Chief Financial Officer where he oversaw all financial reporting, treasury and cash management, information technology, and enterprise resource planning. Caldecott was President and CEO for 10 years and oversaw significant increases in production at Vero Beach, Florida-based Piper Aircraft.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Calcagno began his corporate career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Southern Illinois University with a minor emphasis in Political Science and is a Certified Public Assountant. His career includes stints with The Acerra Consortium, Alltel (Supply) Communications Products, Coca-Cola, and C.R. Bard, before joining Piper 11 years ago. His areas of expertise include finance, operations, distribution, and sales.

“I know that I speak for everyone at Piper Aircraft,” Calcagno said, “in thanking Simon for his leadership and tireless dedication to the company. We have an exceptionally talented team at Piper Aircraft that is focused on taking decisive action to transform the business, continuing to innovate our products in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities.”