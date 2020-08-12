Piper Begins Second Apprenticeship Class

Piper Aircraft has announced that a second group of ten students has begun training in the company’s aircraft manufacturing apprenticeship program. The program includes a mix of technical classes, hands-on training and shadowing aircraft assembly workers at the company’s headquarters in Vero Beach, Florida. According to Piper, the two-year apprenticeship is “designed to qualify the participants as a Journeyman in Aircraft Assembly.”

“Our newest class of Piper apprentices is part of a fantastic opportunity to gain technical skills in manufacturing while developing important cross functional knowledge and key leadership skills,” said Piper CEO Simon Caldecott. “Once the apprenticeship is complete there will be ongoing professional development to successfully pursue a long-term career with growth opportunity as a Piper employee.”

Piper introduced the apprenticeship program in 2018 and its first class started training in August 2019. While participating in the program, apprentices are paid employees of the company. Piper intends to open applications for its 2021 apprentice class this coming fall.