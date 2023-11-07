Pilot Mental Health Treatment Changes Urged

It’s time to change the approach to mental health in pilots from clinical to performance-based according to a neurologist who specializes in air crew brain health and pilot health care behavior. William Hoffman, an affiliated assistant professor of aviation at the University of North Dakota John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Science, said in an opinion piece in the Seattle Times that the current regime encourages pilots to avoid seeking help. He also said the emphasis should be on helping pilots through transient episodes with “life’s stressors” rather than weeding them out of flying.

“In a performance-based approach, objectives tools measuring biometric data like sleep patterns or cognitive testing measuring working memory aim to help a pilot inform their preflight health assessment,” Hoffman writes. “How such an approach might be implemented is an open research question that leaders should prioritize.” In he short term, he said the vast inequities in help available to pilots with mental health issues should be addressed. He said that while some major airlines have comprehensive mental health programs available and covered by company health insurance, some smaller carriers have limited or no mental health help available for pilots.