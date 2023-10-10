Pilatus Unveils PC-24 Upgrades Ahead Of NBAA-BACE

Pilatus says it’s tweaked its innovative PC-24 business jet to give it longer legs and make it more comfortable. A week before unveiling the updated PC-24 at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas next week, Pilatus lifted the curtain in a pre-show news release on Tuesday. The aircraft, which is know for its rugged ability to use unimproved runways, has undergone 1,000 engineering tweaks and received a cabin makeover that includes a divan that makes into a bed.

On the practical side, Pilatus has increased the payload 25 percent to 3,100 pounds which translates to maximum range (with six passengers) to 200 nautical miles. “The payload increase was achieved by refining both wing and fuselage structural elements to reduce the airframe empty weight while simultaneously increasing the maximum gross take-off weight limit,” said Pilatus VP of Engineering Bruno Cervia. Inside, in addition to the new bed, the cabin gets a new touch screen entertainment system as well as convenience features like charging ports and improved lighting. Deliveries begin next year. The company has sold about 100 PC-24s so far.