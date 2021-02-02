Pete Buttigieg Confirmed as DOT Sec

Former mayor of South Bend, IN, and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was confirmed as the next Secretary of Transportation, replacing Elaine Chao, who resigned the post prior to the presidential inauguration in January. “I’m honored and humbled by today’s vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work,” he Tweeted today.

Buttigieg faces multiple challenges as the Transportation Department head, including implementing what has been described as an ambitious infrastructure plan by the Biden Administration. He will also oversee an FAA that’s working toward regaining public confidence after the Boeing 737 MAX fiasco. Among the reported initiatives on Buttigieg’s desk are to reverse course on auto emissions standards, which were slackened by the Trump Administration, and an infrastructure plan aimed at rebuilding roads and bridges, reported to be a $2 trillion project.

