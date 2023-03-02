Passenger Tries To Conceal Explosives In Checked Bag

A Pennsylvania man is in jail after security agents found an explosive device hidden in the lining of suitcase he had checked for a flight to Florida. Mark Muffley, 40, of Lansford, Pennsylvania is facing numerous charges after his bag triggered an alarm as it was screened at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday. Apparently Muffley intended to accompany the bag on an Allegian Airways flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport but apparently changed his mind after he heard his name called on the PA system. He was arrested later at his home.

Inside the bag he checked was a three-inch-diameter mass with two fuses and powder wrapped in wax paper and plastic wrap according to the criminal complaint. The “powder is suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks,” ABC News quoted the complaint said. “The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers.” There was also “a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” ABC said.

As sinister as it sounds, ABC said its sources told them it didn’t seem to be set up to go off on the plane but it caused quite a stir when TSA agents saw it. The TSA said it “was believed to possibly be a live explosive device.” The west side of the main terminal was shut down.