Passenger Killed In Turbulence On Singapore Flight

One man died and about 30 others were injured, seven of them critically, after a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER hit severe turbulence over Myanmar on Tuesday. The aircraft was on flight from Heathrow to Singapore when it hit the rough air in the early afternoon. It diverted to Bangkok and landed about 3:45 local time. Images show the oxygen masks hanging down and interior panels dislodged in the cabin. It’s not clear if the plane was structurally damaged.

The dead man died on board the plane. On landing, 18 people were taken to a local hospital and 12 were treated at the scene. Crew members were among those injured. There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on the aircraft. “The remaining passengers and crew are being examined and given treatment, where necessary, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok,” the airline said. “We deeply apologize for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight.” Reuters reported a strong storm blew up over the mountains of Myanmar as the plane flew through that area.