Partying Pilot Grounded A Day Later, Cancelling Flight

A partying pilot who had no alcohol in his system when he reported for his scheduled flight was grounded by Air Japan, forcing cancellation of the flight from Dallas to Tokyo last week. Various reports said the pilot was drinking and carrying on into the wee hours after landing in Dallas on Tuesday during a layover that lasted until late the following night. At one point police were called and the pilot was warned for disruptive behavior but not arrested.

He was scheduled to fly about 20 hours later and passed a sobriety test but the airline was taking no chances. “We sincerely apologize to the customers who were involved in this flight cancellation. We are fully aware of the seriousness of this situation,” the airline said in a statement, promising to make sure it never happened again.