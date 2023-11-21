P-8 Overrun Ends In Ocean Off Oahu

There were no fatalities when P-8 Poseidon overran the runway at Marine Corps Hawaii’s base on Monday and ended up in Kaneohe just north of Honolulu. Wind was reported gusting to 21 knots in mist when the plane went into the drink. There were nine people onboard but it’s not clear if there were any injuries. The plane has what looks like a fracture in the fuselage behind the flight deck and will be a writeoff. More details as they become available.
