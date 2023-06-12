Oversight Committed To Probe Claims Of Alien Ship Reverse Engineering

Several members have confirmed that the House Oversight Committee have confirmed they’re in the “early stages” of organizing a hearing on claims by a former intelligence officer that the U.S. is in possession of alien space ships. Republican Reps. According to ABC News, Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett tweeted that they will head up the meeting which was spawned by a whistleblower complaint by former intelligence official David Grusch who worked for the Department of Defense’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) for six months. He said that in his time there, he heard about a department tasked with reverse engineering alien space ships, but his department didn’t have access to that program.

The head of AARO has refuted Grusch’s claims.”To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough told ABC News. AARO director Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick told the Senate Armed Services Committee in April that the organization “found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics.” No date has been announced for the hearing.