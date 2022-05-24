Overall Avionics Sales Increase for Seventh Consecutive Quarter

The Aircraft Electronics Association announced today (May 24) that overall sales for the First Quarter of 2022 were up 4.8 percent over the Fourth Quarter of 2021, marking gains for the seventh consecutive quarter. With total sales of $63.5 million between New Year’s Day and the end of March, avionics revenues were also up by 11.6 percent compared with 2021’s First Quarter results.

AEA tracks both retrofit and “forward-fit” (new aircraft) sales, and it was the latter that really shone in the Q1 numbers, up by 34.6 percent. In fact, retrofit sales were down by 8.3 percent for the first three months of this year, compared to the same timeframe last year.

The numbers represent net revenue for business and general aviation aircraft electronics, components and accessories. That includes cockpit/cabin software, upgrades, portables, certified and noncertified aircraft electronics; and all hardware (tip to tail); batteries; and chargeable product upgrades delivered by participating manufacturers. Not included are repairs and overhauls, extended warranties or subscription services.

AEA President and CEO Mike Adamson, said, “This quarter’s report is unique in the fact that year-over-year forward-fit sales jumped 34 percent, which coincides with increased airplane deliveries. And we simultaneously saw year-over-year retrofit sales decline 8.3 percent. Clearly, growing inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints are ongoing concerns, but to what extent they will impact sales numbers in these two markets this year is uncertain.”