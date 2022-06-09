Osprey Down In California

An MV-22 Osprey with five Marines aboard crashed in the Southern California desert just after noon on Wednesday. The Marines have confirmed the crash but have not revealed the fate of their personnel and also have not said if there were others onboard. Authorities also denied initial report that there was “nuclear material” on the aircraft. “We ask for the public’s patience as we work diligently with first responders and the unit involved to identify what occurred this afternoon,” the Marines said in a statement.

The crash happened at 12:25 p.m. near Glamis, California, near Naval Air Facility El Centro. The tiltrotor was based out of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton and was operated by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Both units are based near San Diego.