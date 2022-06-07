Oligarch’s U.S.-Built Jets Ordered Seized by Federal Judge

Top-tier Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich will likely have to find another way to get around the planet after a U.S. federal judge signed a warrant clearing the way for the Department of Justice to seize his pair of U.S.-built jets – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and a Gulfstream G650ER. The action stems from sanctions imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February that have expanded to include “export, reexport, or in-country transfer of, among other things, aircraft and aircraft parts … to or within Russia without a license,” according to an affidavit by FBI agent Alan Fowler and filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

According to current sanctions, since both aircraft were manufactured in the U.S., they need a special license in order to be travel from a foreign country into Russia. Fowler’s affidavit alleges, “But no licenses were applied for or issued. Nor was any license exception available, including because the Boeing and the Gulfstream were each owned and/or controlled by a Russian national: Roman Abramovich.”

U.S. officials believe the Boeing was illegally flown to Russia in March, against regulations, and is currently in Dubai. The Gulfstream is reportedly currently in Russia.