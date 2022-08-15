Ohio Air & Space Hall of Fame Receives Grant For Port Columbus Renovation

The Ohio Air & Space Hall of Fame and Learning Center (OAS) has received a $275,000 grant from the City of Columbus toward the renovation of the historic Port Columbus terminal and tower. OAS is planning to convert the 13,000 square-foot Art Deco style facility, which was built in 1929, into a public exhibit hall, state of the art education center, observation deck, and event space. The funding will also go to support the nonprofit organization’s aviation-based science, technology, engineering, arts and math (AvSTEAM) education programming for young people.

“The OAS Board of Trustees, our generous supporters, and I want to thank the Mayor and Columbus City Council for this significant and most timely support,” said OAS executive director Ron Kaplan. “We are dedicated to transforming this historic, grand landmark to honor our city and state’s rich aviation heritage and to ensure that our AvSTEAM focus vitally impacts the ‘Strong Neighborhoods’, ‘Good-Paying Jobs’, and ‘Pathways Out of Poverty’ initiatives of the Mayor and City Council.”

As previously reported by AVweb, OAS signed a memorandum of understanding with The Ohio State University’s Center for Aviation Studies last year to co-develop an AvSTEAM curriculum for high school students and collaborate on public education outreach programs in Ohio. In addition, OAS has partnered with Columbus-based NetJets and Flight Safety International on workforce development initiatives. OAS is planning to begin the renovation, which is expected to cost approximately $4 million, in early 2023.