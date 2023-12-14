NTSB’s ‘Most Wanted’ List Of Safety Issues To Be Retired

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced today it will discontinue its “Most Wanted” list of transportation safety improvements at year end. Begun in 1990, the list has highlighted safety issues the board viewed as priorities for attention from related government agencies, such as the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as industry stakeholders.

Aviation-specific items on the most recent list include requiring and verifying the effectiveness of Safety Management Systems in all revenue-passenger-carrying operations; installing crash-resistant recorders; and establishing flight-data monitoring programs.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. Said, “The Most Wanted List has served the NTSB well as an advocacy tool, especially in the days before social media, but our advocacy efforts must advance. Freed from the structure of a formal list, the NTSB can more nimbly advocate for our recommendations and emerging safety issues.”