NTSB Plans Summit On Pilot Mental Health Next Week

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct a roundtable discussion next Wednesday (Dec.6) on the issue of concern over pilots’ mental health issues. The summit, titled “Navigating Mental Health in Aviation,” will be held from 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. EST at the NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center in Washington, DC., and will be open to the public. To register, go to NTSB Aviation Safety Summit: Navigating Mental Health in Aviation.

The event will not be livestreamed, but a recording of the proceedings will be available a few later, according to the NTSB announcement.

With recent criticism of aviation’s stigma imposed on pilots seeking mental health treatment, the spotlight is on efforts to eliminate the fear of losing flight privileges for getting appropriate care.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, said, “Everyone should feel safe speaking up, getting the mental health care they need, regardless of their profession. Aviation should be no different, and yet it is different. Current federal rules incentivize people to either lie about their needs or avoid seeking help in the first place – and that’s not safe for anyone.”