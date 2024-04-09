NTSB Adds Two New Members To Bring The Board to Full Strength

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has added two new members to bring the board to full strength at five. Alvin Brown and J. Todd Inman were nominated by President Joe Biden to fill two vacancies and were confirmed by the Senate. The slot filled by Brown runs through 2026 while Inman’s extends to 2027.

Inman served at APCO Worldwide from July 2022, after serving as secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services. He was also a senior adviser and chief of staff to the former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.

Brown earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Jacksonville University, and a second master’s degree in from the Duke Divinity School. He comes to the NTSB from the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he was a senior adviser on infrastructure opportunities. He also served as mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, from 2011 to 2015 and served as executive director of the White House Community Empowerment Board under Commerce Secretary Ron Brown.

Alvin Brown and Inman join board members Michael Graham and Tom Chapman, along with NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy bringing the board to its full complement of five members. Homendy said, “I am pleased to have Alvin and Todd join our board and share their depth of experience in pursuing our mission of keeping people safe in every mode of transportation.”