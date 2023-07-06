Northrop Grumman Test Flies Jam-Proof GPS

Northrop Grumman says it’s successfully flight tested a jam proof navigation system to replace the current gear on military aircraft. Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS) / Inertial Navigation System (INS) Modernization, known as EGI-M, was installed on a Cessna Citation and put through its paces in May. The core of the system is something called an M-Code capable GPS receiver that can “quickly transmit positioning, navigation and timing information” in “GPS-contested and GPS-denied environments.”

The new systems are designed to drop in to replace existing GPS systems and the first aircraft to receive them will be F-22s and E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes but eventually all fixed and rotary wing platforms will get the upgrade. The EGI-M capability developed by Northrop Grumman enables our warfighters to navigate accurately and precisely through hostile and contested environments.”