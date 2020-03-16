No San Marcos: AOPA Postpones May Fly-In

With AOPA calling off its San Marcos, Texas, fly-in scheduled for the end of may, another aviation event is being at least postponed. “out of an abundance of caution for our members, attendees, vendors, and staff, Go Wheels Up! Texas and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) have decided to indefinitely postpone Go Wheels Up! Texas and the AOPA Fly-In,” the association said in a statement. There is the possibility of rescheduling the fly-in for later in 2020 or in 2021.

“Unfortunately, with the growing concern over a widespread outbreak, AOPA and Go Wheels Up! Texas believe we all must do our part to contain the virus by limiting travel and interactions to reduce everyone’s risk of exposure and potential strain on the healthcare system. The AOPA fly-ins in Casper, Wyoming, and Rochester, New York, planned for June 19-20 and September 11-12, respectively, will occur as scheduled,” the association said today.