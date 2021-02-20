A United Airlines Boeing 777 suffered an uncontained engine failure over Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday afternoon, spreading debris over a mile on the ground. There were no injuries on the aircraft or on the plane. The plane had just taken off from Denver International Airport when the engine came apart. The crew declared a mayday and returned to the airport for a safe landing. Debris also went through the roofs of buildings. Video shot from the cabin shows the nacelle and most of the rear fairings missing from the engine as it vibrates while freewheeling on the return trip to the airport. First reports from the scene showed parts in yards and in a park that had reportedly been full of locals enjoying a warm early spring day. In a rare move during the pandemic, the NTSB is sending investigators to the scene. More details as they become available.