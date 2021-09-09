Newest King Airs Receive EASA Certification

Textron Aviation has announced that its Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER and 260 twin-engine turboprops have earned their European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certifications. The 360—along with the longer-range 360ER version—was introduced in Aug. 2020 and received its FAA type certificate the following October. Textron unveiled the King Air 260 last December and the FAA signed off on it in March.

“EASA certification begins a whole new era for the Beechcraft King Air in Europe,” said Textron Aviation vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa Tom Perry. “The King Air has been the turboprop of choice throughout this region for more than five decades, and the new 260 and 360 will build on that legendary reputation.”

The King Air 360 offers a range of 1,806 NM, top speed of 312 knots and useful load of 5,145 pounds while the 360ER version has a 2,692-NM range, 303-knot maximum cruise speed and 7,145-pound useful load. Both versions are powered by Pratt & Whitney PT6A-60A engines. The Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-52-powered King Air 260 has a top cruise speed of 310 knots, 1720-NM range and useful load of 3760 pounds. The 360/360ER and 260 are equipped with the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics suite and feature upgrades including the Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) ThrustSense autothrottle and a new digital pressurization controller.