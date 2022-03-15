New On-Demand Video Series Serves Pilots and AMTs With FAA Credits

SocialFlight’s free web and mobile app flags aviation events, restaurants, and “interesting places to fly” for pilots and enthusiasts. The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company recently announced a new product, the FAA Learning System, created in cooperation with the agency’s FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam). The video series includes free on-demand, accredited video education for pilots, A&P/IAs and other FAA-certificated Aviation Maintenance Technicians (AMTs).

The new video series was created in cooperation with the FAASTeam’s WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program, a voluntary pilot safety initiative designed to encourage general aviation flying proficiency with online learning, in-person seminars, and tailored flight training. On the aviation maintenance side, the FAA’s AMT Awards program prompts AMTs and their employers to participate in recurrent training by offering awards based on documented annual training.

Endorsing the new program, pilot, author and aviation educator Barry Schiff said, “Embracing new technology is the key to reaching more pilots and educating them about aviation safety. By making the program free, on-demand, and offering FAA credit, SocialFlight’s FAA Learning System makes it easier than ever for pilots and mechanics to continue learning and refining their skills.”

Along with the FAA, SocialFlight’s partners on the new initiative include Aspen Avionics, Avidyne, Bose, Continental Aerospace Technologies, Hartzell Propellers, Lightspeed, Masimo Health, Tempest, Wipaire, Barry & Brian Schiff, Savvy Aviation’s Mike Busch and many others.