New AI-Based Software Tool Can Provide Low-Cost Bizjet Travel

If you or someone you know is looking for bargain deals on private jet travel, a new digital platform from Vancouver, Washington-based KinectAir could be just the ticket. KinectAir’s “empty leg marketplace” uses an extensive software database and artificial intelligence (AI) to cut the cost of private-jet travel to compete with airline service, according to KinectAir.

In addition to its regular service as a charter broker, KinectAir’s new service allows improved access to repositioning flights, usually flown empty at great cost to the aircraft operator. Seeking out empty legs for discount pricing is not a new idea, but KinectAir claims its AI-based software is far more efficient and effective than “inflexible, needle-in-a-haystack empty leg searches of the past.”

KinectAir cites real examples pulled up this month of empty legs such as flights from Phoenix to Palm Springs for $233 per person for three travelers; and eight travelers flying on a private jet from Spokane to Vancouver, and back, for $410 each.

Of course, KinectAir warns that costs and availability will vary based on conditions, but urges customers to sign up for alerts for desired routes as “the best way to catch an empty leg before it is gone.”