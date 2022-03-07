NetJets To Buy 150 Lilium eVTOLs

NetJets said last week that it’s buying 150 Lilium eVTOLs and plans to operate them as Part 135 charter aircraft. According to TransportUp, the world’s largest fractional announced the deal in a statement to investors. The eVTOLs will apparently be based in Florida where Lilium intends to build an eVTOL network serving central and southern parts of the state. NetJets will be a partner in the network, which will link larger cities with existing and new-build “vertiport” facilities and may also join the Lilium sales team to sell eVTOLs to individuals.

“We are very excited to be working together with the world’s largest private jet company, NetJets,” said Lilium vice president of business Sebastien Borel. “The U.S. market will be a good test for us to see how far we can go. But it’s meant to be global, and we’re confident this will drive us to be global.” Lilium’s latest aircraft uses dozens of small ducted fans arrayed on tilting canards and wings and the company says it will carry six passengers at 175 mph with a range of almost 200 miles.