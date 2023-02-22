NBAA’s 50th International Operators Conference Draws 500 Attendees

While “international operations” can be as local as a crow hop across the border to Canada or Mexico (both of which can be way more complicated than one might imagine), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) recently closed out its 50th International Operators Conference (IOC) in Austin, Texas. More than 500 aviation professionals attended, hearing from industry specialists – including FAA representatives – on topics such as geopolitical concerns, privacy and security considerations, government policies and other factors with implications for business aviation in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Americas and elsewhere.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, commented, “The world is reconnecting in pursuit of new opportunities, driving a renewed excitement and sense of urgency to events like this one, which brought together as never before the expertise needed for conducting business in the global marketplace.”

The conference featured an array of panel discussions on key geographical areas, including Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Conference keynote speaker Matt Byrd, a former U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot who also flew the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter and the A-10 Thunderbolt II, highlighted the importance of preparation for mission success.