NBAA and GAMA Take the High Road with Updated Bizav Fact Book

With a strong public image of corporate “luxury jets” epitomizing elitist economics, advocacy trade groups such as the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) regularly face an uphill public relations battle in defense of the industry. But those two organizations have taken to the offensive with the publication of an updated Business Aviation Fact Book, highlighting the positivity the industry brings to not only companies and high net worth individuals, but also to communities.

Infographics, charts, tables, photos, and most important – real-world stories, are designed to dispel the myths and show that business aviation supports 1 million jobs and drives more than $200 million in economic activity every year; according to NBAA. The organizations also stress the connectivity lifeline business aviation provides to communities across America; and how business aviation operators provide humanitarian services in times of need.

“In vivid, well-researched detail,” said NBAA Senior Vice President for Communications Dan Hubbard, “this new edition of the Business Aviation Fact Book highlights the central role of business aviation in America’s economy and transportation system. And the industry’s successful work to operate in a safe, secure and sustainable manner.”

The Fact Book also puts the spotlight on business aviation’s dedication to environmental sustainability through products, procedures, and policies. “Over the past four decades, business aviation has achieved a 40 percent reduction in carbon emissions with these innovations,” according to NBAA.