NATA’s Castagna Replaces AOPA’s Baker As Co-Chair of EAGLE Initiative

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) posted in its October 31 newsletter that president and CEO Curt Castagna, who is also president and CEO of Aeroplex Group Partners, has taken over co-chair duties at the industry-government Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative. He replaces Mark Baker, president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Co-chair duties are shared with Lirio Liu, FAA executive director of aircraft certification services. Baker had served as co-chair with Liu since the inception of the EAGLE program in February 2022.

The change is significant in that NATA represents a wide range of general aviation stakeholders. According to its website, NATA represents close to 3,700 member companies, including those involved in aircraft sales and acquisitions; fuel providers; aircraft ground support; passenger and crew services (FBOs); aircraft parking and hangarage; on-demand charter providers (Part 135); aircraft rental; flight training providers; aircraft maintenance and overhaul (M&O); parts providers; as well as business aircraft management services and fractional ownership providers. “NATA members range in size from large companies with [an] international presence to smaller, single-location operators that depend exclusively on general aviation for their livelihood,” according to the association, which adds that most NATA members have fewer than 40 employees and are designated as small businesses by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Castagna said, “NATA and its members continue to prioritize a safe and efficient transition to unleaded aviation fuel, and I am humbled to work with the FAA and our industry partners in my new role as we progress towards the eventual distribution of new fuels to airports and FBOs. At this crucial juncture in the future of the general aviation industry, we appreciate and are most grateful for Mark Baker’s work as co-chair, his leadership on behalf of his members and the industry, and his efforts to spread awareness of EAGLE and its mission.”