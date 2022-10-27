NASA Publishes Second Economic Impact Report

NASA released its second economic impact report on Thursday, noting that it generated more than $71.2 billion in total economic output during fiscal year 2021. The study found that NASA’s activities supported more than 339,600 jobs and generated almost $7.7 billion in federal, state and local taxes for the year. Conducted by the Nathalie P. Voorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement at the University of Illinois at Chicago, the report (PDF) was designed to serve as “an assessment of the economic impacts of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the agency’s Moon to Mars (M2M) campaign, and their investments in climate change research and technology for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021.”

“While our work will always push the limits throughout the cosmos, it also strengthens the planet beneath our feet,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. “NASA partners with small businesses, industry, academia, and other government agencies to address engineering challenges, and to transfer out our technologies, capabilities, and data all for public benefit here on Earth. NASA may be a small federal agency, but we punch above our weight, fueling growth in American industry with good-paying, quality jobs in all 50 states and maintaining our leadership in space and science.”

According to the report, M2M activities generated more than $20.1 billion in total economic output and supported more than 93,700 jobs nationwide. The study also found that NASA’s investments in climate research and technology accounted for more than $7.4 billion in total economic output and supported more than 37,000 jobs across the country. Compared to the agency’s first economic impact report, which was generated for FY 2019, NASA’s FY 2021 economic output increased by 10.7 percent.