NASA Calls For Partners To Develop Sustainable Flight Demonstrator

NASA announced on Wednesday that it is looking for partners to develop technologies for its new Sustainable Flight Demonstrator (SFD) project. According to the agency, the SFD project is targeting technology for single-aisle airliners that will “reduce carbon emissions from aviation and ensure U.S. competitiveness” in single-aisle commercial airliner design. NASA says it plans on funding one or more awards to design, build, test and fly a large-scale demonstrator for the project.

“Since its creation, NASA has worked with industry to develop and implement innovative aeronautics technology — and has shared with the world,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Now, with this ambitious new project, we’re again joining with U.S. industry to usher in a new era of cutting-edge improvements that will make the global aviation industry cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable.”

NASA says it is planning to select at least one industry partner for the project in early 2023. Funding will be provided via a Funded Space Act Agreement with the agency’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. NASA is aiming to complete SFD project testing by the late 2020s.