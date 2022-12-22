MT Propeller Test Flies A New 11-Blade Propeller

MT Propeller has announced the first flight of its 11-blade propeller. Mounted on the right engine of a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-135A-powered Piper PW31T1 Cheyenne turbine twin, the propeller offers 15 percent increase in static thrust compared with the standard five-blade propeller as well as “impressive noise and sound signature” advantages, according to MT Propeller, which is based at Straubing Wallmuhle Airport in Bavaria, Germany.

Multi-blade propellers afford those noise and vibration advantages based on the design tradeoff between the aerodynamic efficiency of fewer large-diameter, high-aspect-ratio blades (theoretically, the most efficient propeller is a long, narrow single blade, balanced by an offset weight on the opposite side) against the elevated noise signature of each blade as its tips exceed the speed of sound. Pushing the same amount of air with shorter blades reduces the overall aerodynamic efficiency, but offsets that aerodynamic disadvantage with lower noise and vibration stress, among other advantages.

Modern high-bypass turbofan engines could be called, essentially, turboprops with dozens of blades (fans) encased in a cowling that further reduces the negative effects of the high speed of the fan tips. Designing a turboprop propeller with more blades is a move in the direction of what has been called a hybrid “unducted fan” or a turbofan engine without the cowling.

The 11-blade concept affords even greater potential for electric power, according to the company. MT Propeller said, “This aircraft propeller system combined with a low rpm power supply from a turbine or an electric engine opens new possibilities for performance, efficiency and noise.”

View video of the first flights of the 11-blade propeller here.