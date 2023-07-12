MRO Insider Network Reaches Milestone, Surpassing 700 Service Providers

Founded in 2016, business aviation maintenance-provider consortium MRO Insider announced today (July 11) it has achieved a milestone with 746 service providers signed on to its platform.

MRO Insider president Andy Nixon said, “We are so excited to push through the 700 service provider mark as we strive to fulfill any AOG, parts, or scheduled maintenance service request from our registered flight departments. Thanks to all our vetted service providers, we are now seeing AOG [aircraft on ground] events quoted in less than 15 minutes, which helps aircraft operators quickly establish a plan without losing charter revenue or needing to locate supplemental lift.” Nixon added “With AOG coverage in 30 countries, we are poised to continue our growth through 2023.”

MRO Insider describes itself as a business aviation platform “that allows users to solicit multiple quotes for service with a single request. The network of service providers includes AOG, scheduled airframe and engine maintenance, avionics, paint, interior, detailing, and parts along with fuel, hangar rental, and ground handling.”