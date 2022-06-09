Ukrainian forces reusing damaged Russian equipment against the them didn’t invent the idea. During the Second World War, a German squadron fixed captured Allied aircraft and used them in sheep’s clothing attacks against the good guys. Now there’s a new movie explaining how it all worked. Lionsgate Movies has released Wolf Hound in select theaters and on digital platforms and there’s plenty to watch for warbird buffs. About a third of the two-hour movie is air-to-air photography. No computer generated images are used.

Besides P-51s and Spitfires, the star of the show is the Yankee Air Museum’s B-17 Yankee Lady which, in the movie, was set to be the platform for a devastating attack on London. The movie stars James Maslow as the hero who saves the day and it’s directed by Michael Chait who comes from a flying family in Michigan.