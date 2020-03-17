More COVID-19: Midway Tower Closed for Decontamination

Chicago’s Midway tower was closed this afternoon after three “technicians” tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport is temporarily closing while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians,” the FAA said. The airport is open but flights have been delayed as the facility is being cleaned.

“The FAA continues to maintain close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders during this situation,” the FAA said. According to FlightAware, the airport has seen nearly 180 cancelations, the bulk affecting Southwest, which uses KMDW as a midwest hub. Some 170 of Southwest’s flights have been canceled, representing 37% of the day’s volume.

