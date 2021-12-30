U.S. Navy Exercises Options For 36 TH-73A Helicopters

The U.S. Navy has awarded a contract to AgustaWestland Philadelphia (Leonardo) for 36 TH-73A helicopters, according to an announcement from the company. The order is the third batch of TH-73A trainers purchased for the Navy’s Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS), which will be used to train student aviators from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. The initial $176 million contract was awarded in Jan. 2020 for 32 TH-73As plus spares, support, equipment and pilot and maintenance training services, followed by a $171 million award in Nov. 2020 for another 36 aircraft.

“Leonardo welcomes the announcement made by the U.S. Department of Defense to award AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp. a $159.4 million USD firm-fixed price modification to the previously awarded contract for the U.S. Navy’s Advanced Helicopter Training System,” the company said. “This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 36 TH-73A helicopters Lot III and initial spares.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Leonardo delivered the first TH-73A training helicopter to the Navy last June. The new TH-73As will replace the Navy’s TH-57 Sea Ranger trainer fleet, which will be phased out beginning in fiscal year 2022. Based on the IFR variant of the commercial AW119Kx, the Pratt & Whitney PT-6-powered TH-73A features dual safety and hydraulic systems and is equipped with digital avionics by Genesys Aerosystems.