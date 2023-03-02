U.S. Army Apache Fleet Reaches 5 Million Flight Hours

The U.S. Army’s AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fleet has officially logged five million flight hours since the first AH-64A was delivered in 1984. According to Apache manufacturer Boeing, 1.3 million of those hours were flown during combat. The Army currently operates a fleet of more than 1,200 D- and E-model Apaches.

“It is such a great privilege and an honor to be a part of the Apache program,” said U.S Army Apache Project manager Col. John Maher. “The five million flight hours milestone is a testament to the reliability and availability of the Apache in some of the world’s most demanding conditions.”

The AH-64E is expected to be in production until at least 2028. In Oct. 2022, Boeing announced that it was developing a “Modernized Apache” concept expected to feature drivetrain upgrades, a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), advanced mission systems, advanced sensors and sensor fusion and airborne long-range precision munitions. In addition to the U.S. Army, the Apache is operated by nations including Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.