U.S. Air Force Flies First T-7A Red Hawk

The U.S. Air Force took its first T-7A Red Hawk training jet for its initial flight on Wednesday, about a week after the model completed taxi testing. The flight lasted one hour and three minutes and officially kicked off the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the T-7A program. Boeing was awarded a $9.2 billion contract—aimed at replacing the Air Force’s aging T-38s—in 2018 for 351 T-7A advanced trainers, 46 simulators and associated support.

“This first flight with the Air Force represents our team’s commitment to delivering a new level of safety and training for fighter and bomber pilots,” said Boeing T-7 Programs vice president and program manager Evelyn Moore. “We remain focused on engineering ways to better prepare warfighters for changing mission demands and emerging threats.”

According to Boeing, the T-7A moved from concept to flight testing in 36 months. The company developed the aircraft in partnership with Saab using 3D model-based definition and data management systems. Boeing credits model-based engineering, 3D design and advanced manufacturing for having “increased first-time quality by 75% and reduced assembly hours by 80%.”