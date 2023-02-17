Textron Aviation Lands U.S. Navy Multi-Engine Trainer Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded Textron Aviation a contract to develop the T-54A multi-engine training system (METS) aircraft. The T-54A, a military version of the Beechcraft King Air 260 twin-engine turboprop, is intended to replace the Chief of Naval Air Training’s (CNATRA) T-44C Pegasus fleet. The King Air 90-based T-44 has been in service since 1977.

“We are honored the U.S. Navy has again selected the Beechcraft King Air to fulfill its training needs,” said Textron Aviation vice president for special missions sales Bob Gibb. “METS will modernize multi-engine aircraft training at CNATRA, providing an intermediate and advanced training platform for U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard aviators into the P-8, EP-3, KC-130, E-6, E-2, CMV-22, CV-22 and MV-22 aircraft.”

The $113.1 million METS base contract covers 10 King Air 260s and includes options for up to 64 aircraft, which would bring its value to $677.2 million if all of those options are exercised. According to Textron, METS-specific capabilities will include factory options for TACAS, an angle of attack indicator, V/UHF radios, a digital audio system, engine trend monitoring, condition-based maintenance plus, an observer/jump seat, passenger mission seats and full-face oxygen masks. Deliveries are slated to begin in 2024.