Sikorsky, Boeing Deliver FLRAA Proposal To U.S. Army

A joint Sikorsky-Boeing team has officially submitted its proposal for the Defiant X helicopter to the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. Unveiled last January, the Defiant X is based on the team’s SB>1 Defiant technology demonstrator, which flew for the first time in March 2019. The Defiant X will feature a coaxial rotor system, fly-by-wire flight controls, pusher prop, composite construction and retractable landing gear.

“Today, Team DEFIANT completed and submitted the proposal for the U.S. Army’s FLRAA competition, offering low-risk, transformational capability that delivers on an Army critical modernization priority and advances the future of Army aviation,” the companies said in a joint statement. “DEFIANT X delivers speed where it matters, survivability, unsurpassed power, maneuverability, superior handling in any environment and lower lifecycle costs – while operating in the same footprint as the BLACK HAWK.”

According to Boeing, flight testing continues on the Defiant prototype. The Defiant X is competing with Bell Textron’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor for the FLRAA contract, which is expected to be awarded in 2022. FLRAA is aimed at replacing the Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the goal of fielding the selected model by 2030.