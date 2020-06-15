One Dead In USAF F-15 Crash

A U.S. Air Force pilot was killed in the crash of an F-15C Eagle on Monday. The aircraft went down in the North Sea at approximately 9:40 a.m. local time while conducting a routine training mission. It was assigned to the the 48th Fighter Wing’s 493rd Fighter Squadron, which is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle has been located and confirmed deceased,” said 48th Fighter Wing commander Col. Will Marshall. “This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot’s family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.”

Following the crash, a joint search and rescue effort was launched by the U.S. Air Force and U.K. Coastguard. The identity of the pilot has not yet been made public. The cause of the accident is unknown.