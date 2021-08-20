MQ-25 Completes Second Unmanned Refueling Mission

The U.S. Navy and Boeing successfully refueled a Navy E-2D Hawkeye command and control aircraft using an MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft system (UAS/drone) on Wednesday. The mission was the second carrier-based aircraft unmanned refueling mission to be completed using the Boeing-owned MQ-25TM T1 test asset following the successful refueling of a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet by the UAS tanker last June. The MQ-25 is the first drone to refuel another aircraft in flight.

“It was another great flight showing that our MQ-25 design is performing to plan,” said Boeing MQ-25 program director Dave Bujold. “These historic refueling flights provide an incredible amount of data we feed back into the MQ-25 digital models to ensure the aircraft we’re producing will be the Navy’s game-changer for the carrier air wing.”

Wednesday’s test flight was conducted from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. According to Boeing, the refueling operation was conducted at “operationally relevant” speeds and altitudes. The company reports that it is currently manufacturing the first two of seven MQ-25 test aircraft for the Navy.