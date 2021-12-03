Honeywell Begins Testing Next-Gen T55 Engine

Honeywell announced this week that it has started testing on its next-generation T55-GA-714C engine for Chinook helicopters as part of a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army. According to Honeywell, the CRADA program and test campaign will take place over a two-year period to “validate the benefits and ease of integration of the new engine variant onto the Chinook platform.” Initial testing of the T55-GA-714C took place at Honeywell’s facilities in Phoenix, Arizona.

“First engine to test is a significant achievement for the program and is the culmination of detailed design work, component manufacturing, system integration and validation,” said Honeywell Aerospace engines and power systems president Dave Marinick. “Now all the engineering is coming to life in the rigorous testing of this enhanced engine for the U.S. Army.”

The 6,000-horsepower T55-GA-714C is expected to be 23-percent more powerful and consume 8-percent less fuel than the current T55. In addition, it will use the same intake, exhaust and engine airframe mounts. As previously reported by AVweb, Honeywell was also awarded a contract for the repair and overhaul of T55-GA-714A engines installed on the Army’s CH-47 Chinook helicopters in Oct. 2020.