Frasca Named Navy TH-73A Subcontractor

Flight simulator company Frasca International announced on Thursday that it has been named a subcontractor for the U.S. Navy TH-73A aircrew training services (ATS) contract. As part of the agreement, Frasca will install eight new TH-73 flight training devices (FTDs) and modify ten existing TH-57B/C models to better reflect the Navy’s TH-73A Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS). The primary contract was awarded to FlightSafety International company FlightSafety Defense, which will operate and maintain the Frasca FTDs along with providing training support.

“The ATS contract is a key component to the AHTS because it provides contract instructors and state-of-the-art FTDs for the new Leonardo TH-73A helicopters, which will be used to train rotary student naval aviators,” Frasca said. “The new helicopters will ensure the Navy has the capacity to train several hundred aviation students per year at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field in Milton, Florida.”

The TH-73A AHTS will replace the Navy’s 35-year-old TH-57B/C Sea Ranger fleet. According to Frasca, delivery of the training devices is expected to begin in 2021 and continue through 2024.