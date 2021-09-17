Boeing To Build New MQ-25 Manufacturing Facility

Boeing has announced plans to build a new facility in Illinois to manufacture MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial refuelers for the U.S. Navy. The 300,000 square-foot factory, which is scheduled for completion in 2024, will be located at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV). According to Boeing, the facility will feature “state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and tools, including robotic automation and advanced assembly techniques” and will initially be staffed by around 150 mechanics, engineers and support personnel.

“The team and state-of-the-art technology we’re bringing to the Navy’s MQ-25 program is unprecedented, and we’re incredibly proud to be expanding both as we build the future of autonomous systems in Illinois,” said Boeing Defense, Space & Security vice president and general manager of autonomous systems Kristin Robertson. “We’ve received great support from MidAmerica Airport and countless dedicated employees, and we’re excited to build the Navy’s first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft right here in the Metro East.”

The first unmanned aircraft system (UAS/drone) to successfully refuel another aircraft in flight, the MQ-25 test asset is currently undergoing flight testing. To date, it has been used to refuel an F/A-18 Super Hornet, an E-2D Hawkeye and an F-35C Lightning II. The Navy is expected to procure more than 70 MQ-25 aircraft.