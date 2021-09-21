Boeing Marks 60th Anniversary Of Chinook First Flight

Boeing is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first flight of its H-47 Chinook twin-engine multi-role military helicopter on Sept. 21, 1961. The model entered service with the U.S. Army in 1962 and there are currently more than 950 in operation across 20 countries. According to Boeing, the Chinook is its longest running production program as well as one of the longest running in aviation history.

“The mighty Chinook continues to be the most advanced, affordable and battle-tested heavy-lift helicopter in the world,” said Boeing vice president and H-47 program manager Andy Builta. “This aircraft is positioned to fly for at least 100 years, and that’s a testament to the enduring partnership of Boeing, its industry partners and Chinook users across the globe.”

The Chinook has been used by the U.S. Army, Special Operations Forces and 19 international operators for missions including combat, logistics and humanitarian efforts. The CH-47F Chinook variant offers a top speed of 170 knots, mission radius of 200 NM and useful load of 24,000 pounds. Powered by the Honeywell T55, the CH-47F is equipped with a digital cockpit management system and common avionics architecture system (CAAS).